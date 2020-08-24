Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) CEO Purchases $409,160.00 in Stock

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) CEO James S. Mahan III purchased 21,200 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $409,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LOB stock opened at $19.65 on Monday. Live Oak Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $796.47 million, a P/E ratio of 122.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.62.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $63.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 100.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 5.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Itau BBA Securities lowered Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

