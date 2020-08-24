LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Receives $61.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $50.76 on Friday. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average of $40.24.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Warren Jenson sold 17,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $950,102.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,169 shares in the company, valued at $18,544,950.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 18,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,005,185.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,295,848.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,679,910. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in LiveRamp by 23.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,754,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in LiveRamp by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,171,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,482,000 after acquiring an additional 62,508 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in LiveRamp by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,514,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,857,000 after acquiring an additional 188,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LiveRamp by 11.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after acquiring an additional 103,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LiveRamp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 973,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,333,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

