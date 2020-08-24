Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by South State CORP.

South State CORP. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $392.21. 2,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,872. The firm has a market cap of $108.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

