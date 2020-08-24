Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BofA Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.03.

NYSE:LOW opened at $161.72 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $162.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $122.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,351,000 after acquiring an additional 922,369 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,087,147,000 after acquiring an additional 706,111 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $893,464,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,967,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,076,571,000 after acquiring an additional 184,794 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

