Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $156.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.03.

Shares of LOW opened at $161.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.19. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $162.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

