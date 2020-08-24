Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on the stock from $360.00 to $426.00. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock. Lululemon Athletica traded as high as $372.02 and last traded at $371.08, with a volume of 220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $368.75.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LULU. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $194.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.03.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other Lululemon Athletica news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 30.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,406,000 after buying an additional 35,087 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 67.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 55.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 739,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $140,090,000 after buying an additional 264,672 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $506,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.43, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $327.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.