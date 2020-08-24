Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.05

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.05 and last traded at $28.82, with a volume of 31623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.

LL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $794.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $230.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles E. Tyson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,800,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,948,000 after buying an additional 124,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 65,461 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 386.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 891,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 708,021 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 179,520 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC now owns 418,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

