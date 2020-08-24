Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $558,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.96. The stock had a trading volume of 44,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,608. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $78.84. The company has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $3,137,058.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,082.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $6,562,397.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,543,747.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,617,943 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.