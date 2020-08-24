Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,540 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $773,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,042,351.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,384 shares of company stock worth $11,910,059 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.88.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $343.57. 33,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,061. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $345.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $328.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $152.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

