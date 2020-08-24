Magnus Financial Group LLC Trims Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,472 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 278,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,446,000 after acquiring an additional 30,459 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Sunday, June 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.05.

In related news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.79. The company had a trading volume of 196,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,575,931. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

