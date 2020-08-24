Magnus Financial Group LLC Trims Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Vicus Capital grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $159.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,266. The company has a market capitalization of $137.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $162.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.26.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

