MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,640,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 31,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MNKD shares. ValuEngine cut MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MannKind presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Get MannKind alerts:

In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $44,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,854.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 36,590 shares of company stock worth $52,948. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 64.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 183.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 41,316 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 184.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 46,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

MannKind stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.70. 7,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,165. The firm has a market cap of $398.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43. MannKind has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.48.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MannKind will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.