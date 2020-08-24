Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Receives $3.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.30.

Several research firms recently commented on MTNB. Aegis raised their price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of MTNB opened at $0.83 on Friday. Matinas BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTNB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 868,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 64,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 140,037 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 184.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,893,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 2,524,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 29.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 44,968 shares in the last quarter.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

