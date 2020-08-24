Maxim Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQ:NYSE)

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQ:NYSE) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NYSE. Aegis restated a market perform rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Nasdaq Composite in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq Composite from $8.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Nasdaq Composite in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Nasdaq Composite in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq Composite in a report on Friday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq Composite has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.28.

