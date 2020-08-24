MediShares (MDS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $890,925.00

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. One MediShares token can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io and OTCBTC. MediShares has a market cap of $6.13 million and approximately $890,925.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MediShares has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MediShares Profile

MediShares launched on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares.

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

