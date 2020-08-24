MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Trading Down 7.7%

MedX Health Corp. (CVE:MDX)’s stock price traded down 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 106,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 157,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market cap of $23.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13.

MedX Health Company Profile (CVE:MDX)

MedX Health Corp., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers SIMSYS-MoleMate, a skin imaging system for the non-invasive skin screening of moles and lesions.

