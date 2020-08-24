Melon (MLN) Price Hits $46.19 on Exchanges

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, Melon has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Melon has a market capitalization of $57.74 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon token can now be bought for $46.19 or 0.00392840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Melon

Melon is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. Melon’s official website is melonport.com. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Melon

