MenaPay Achieves Market Cap of $1.83 Million (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One MenaPay token can now be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, Dcoin, Sistemkoin and Hanbitco. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $153,998.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MenaPay has traded up 30.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MenaPay

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,115,376 tokens. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Sistemkoin, ABCC and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

