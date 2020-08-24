Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.1% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.3% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.75. The company had a trading volume of 144,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,389,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.30. The company has a market cap of $214.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

