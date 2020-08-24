Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Boosted by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 258,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,896 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $19,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.55. 170,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,389,707. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.02 and its 200-day moving average is $79.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

