Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives $20.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

MRUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Merus from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Merus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $12.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.66. Merus has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 1,462,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $20,475,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 87,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $1,326,260.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Merus by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,090,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,917 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Merus by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,439,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,247,000 after buying an additional 627,196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Merus by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Merus by 390.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 44,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP increased its holdings in Merus by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 46,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

