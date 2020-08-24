Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 121.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,566,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981,846 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Metlife by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,331,000 after buying an additional 2,695,512 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Metlife by 6,405.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,749,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,928 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Metlife by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,708,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA raised its holdings in Metlife by 578.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,484,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Metlife from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

NYSE:MET traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $38.11. 135,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,591,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average of $37.48.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

In other news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

