Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Chairman Sells $1,650,150.30 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total transaction of $1,650,150.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $7,635,474.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE MTD opened at $959.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $891.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $773.39. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $579.40 and a 12 month high of $980.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. The business had revenue of $690.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MTD. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $733.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.