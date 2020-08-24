MIB Coin (MIB) Hits 1-Day Volume of $8,705.00

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One MIB Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinBene and IDCM. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $480,675.62 and approximately $8,705.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004707 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 378,635,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,333,315 tokens. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDCM and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

