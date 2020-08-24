Michael E. Daniels Sells 32,500 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Director Michael E. Daniels sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $2,031,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SSNC stock opened at $62.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.45. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.22.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.81%.

SSNC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 188.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 65.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

