Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Short Interest Update

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 558,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. Milestone Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLSS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the second quarter worth $190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the second quarter valued at $118,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 4.2% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 565,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 22,560 shares in the last quarter.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dental and medical segments. Its products include CompuDent System used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection that allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns; and CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.