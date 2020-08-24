Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Sells $1,589,350.00 in Stock

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $1,589,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,184,998 shares in the company, valued at $53,810,759.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Neil Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mimecast alerts:

On Monday, July 20th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $1,491,000.00.

On Friday, June 19th, Neil Murray sold 235,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $10,201,350.00.

Shares of MIME opened at $46.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 580.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.90. Mimecast Ltd has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $54.40.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Mimecast had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $115.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MIME shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Mimecast to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Mimecast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Mimecast by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.