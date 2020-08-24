MKM Partners Cuts Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $105.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price lowered by MKM Partners from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ROST. Cfra increased their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Ross Stores from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.00.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $87.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.48. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at $67,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at $1,943,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at $2,557,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 567.0% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 97,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 82,730 shares during the period. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 68.7% during the second quarter. Highside Global Management LLC now owns 115,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 47,121 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

