Morgan Stanley Boosts Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $7.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RRC. MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $4.20 price target (up previously from $3.60) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a sell rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.37.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.70.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $376.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Range Resources will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 16,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 84,466 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 33,226 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 177,797 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 35,055 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,864,000. Finally, Exor Investments UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 4,192,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,081 shares in the last quarter.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.