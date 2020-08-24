Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Short Interest Update

Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of MYO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,068. Myomo has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.19.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Myomo in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Myomo by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Myomo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myomo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

