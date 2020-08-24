National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $71.00

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.00 and last traded at $71.00, with a volume of 697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cfra lowered shares of National Beverage to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.12.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $262.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.27 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in National Beverage by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in National Beverage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

