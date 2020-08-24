National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on National Beverage from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cfra cut National Beverage to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. National Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $70.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.56.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. National Beverage had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $262.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. National Beverage’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,951,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,531,000 after purchasing an additional 124,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 368,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,700,000 after acquiring an additional 23,985 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 6.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 279,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 17,930 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 14.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 271,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,598,000 after acquiring an additional 34,785 shares during the period. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

