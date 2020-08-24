National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Price Target Raised to $35.00

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NNN. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.71.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.63. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.10.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.84 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.12%. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 58.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 9.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.2% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 160,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.