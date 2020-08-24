Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) had its price target upped by Maxim Group from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NYSE NGS opened at $8.57 on Thursday. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82. The company has a market cap of $115.41 million, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.03.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.17. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter worth $229,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 41.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

