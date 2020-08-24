Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 41,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $439,620.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 5.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 9.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 32,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 35.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 11.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter.

NHS stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

