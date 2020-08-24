New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Short Interest Down 12.9% in July

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EDU shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nomura lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EDU stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.36. 17,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,575. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.87 and its 200-day moving average is $127.99. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a fifty-two week low of $102.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.02.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

