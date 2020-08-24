Northland Securities Raises Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Price Target to $80.00

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) had its price objective lifted by Northland Securities from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, JMP Securities raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $87.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.87%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

