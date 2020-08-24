NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in WP Carey by 8.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,605,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,321,000 after acquiring an additional 201,711 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in WP Carey by 7.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,137,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,262,000 after acquiring an additional 143,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WP Carey by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,647,000 after acquiring an additional 96,323 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in WP Carey by 2.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,451,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,284,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in WP Carey by 19.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,113,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,694,000 after purchasing an additional 183,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WP Carey stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.76. 2,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,799. WP Carey Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $93.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.27 and its 200 day moving average is $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.76.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPC. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

