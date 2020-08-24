NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 48,129 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,129 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 63.6% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $16.19. 108,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,083,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

HAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Northland Securities began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Halliburton from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

