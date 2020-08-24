NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 170.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 172.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 183.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000.

VOE traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.99. 3,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,819. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $122.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.06.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

