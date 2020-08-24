NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 250 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.1% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 480,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,808,000 after acquiring an additional 55,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.53.

CAT traded up $2.41 on Monday, hitting $140.84. The company had a trading volume of 42,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,180. The firm has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

