NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 628 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 130.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.12. The stock had a trading volume of 79,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,841,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.