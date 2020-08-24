NorthRock Partners LLC Decreases Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,532 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.13.

CVS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.63. The company had a trading volume of 54,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,732,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.59. The company has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

