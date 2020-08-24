NorthRock Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,194. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $100.90 and a 1-year high of $158.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.44.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

