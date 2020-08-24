NorthRock Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 506.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 86,620 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sally Beauty worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $121,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 456,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,672.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $263,865 over the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SBH traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,369. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $705.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.08 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 305.73% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

