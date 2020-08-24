NorthRock Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 139,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,859,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,678,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.89. The company had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,217. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $123.28 and a 12-month high of $218.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.07.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

