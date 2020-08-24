NorthRock Partners LLC Has $206,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 95.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.05. 376,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,957,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.31.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

