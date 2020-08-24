NorthRock Partners LLC Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 637.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,955,000 after buying an additional 3,077,542 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,522,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 44.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $829,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6,181,769.2% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 803,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,128,000 after purchasing an additional 803,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.24.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $62,379,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,558,271,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $2,264,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock valued at $310,267,693 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $340.61. 58,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,466,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $312.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.17. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

