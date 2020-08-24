NorthRock Partners LLC Has $321,000 Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 191,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 87,862 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZN stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.81. 124,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,273,931. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 50.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

