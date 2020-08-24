NorthRock Partners LLC Has $452,000 Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.6% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.07.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,479 shares of company stock valued at $11,145,291 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $205.79. The stock had a trading volume of 96,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,196,752. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.48. The company has a market capitalization of $396.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

